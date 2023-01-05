BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The drive-in restaurant where Colby Price worked has found a way to honor the 16-year-old’s passing after a car wreck on Monday.

Sonic Drive-In on Wise Street in Bowie is offering half-price shakes and an invitation for Colby’s family, friends and fellow students to spend time together on the patio.

The event, shared in a post from Bowie High School, lasts from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, January 5.

Price died following a two-vehicle wreck Monday, January 2, on State Highway 59 and Mill. DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said Price was taken to Nocona General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Price’s funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, January 6, at Bowie High School, with Pastors Chad Word, Caleb Mendoza and Michael Walker officiating.

The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, at the White Family Funeral Home.