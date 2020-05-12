Sonic employee arrested for allegedly embezzling

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old assistant manager at a Wichita Falls Sonic is charged with embezzling cash from the business last week.

Samantha Gipson was booked into jail this morning on a charge of theft over $2,500.

Police said corporate officials found that about $3,000 was missing from deposits last week at the Sonic on Sheppard Access Road.

They found that the missing funds were all from afternoon shift deposits, and a review of surveillance footage that week showed Gipson taking cash out of daily deposits.

An officer checked three days of video and said each of those days Gipson was seen counting the daily deposit then taking money out and putting it in her purse.

Police said they were also shown a text message from Gipson to the manager on May 6 asking, quote: “Can I pay some of it in the morning, can I do that please?”

Court records show Gipson has convictions for forgery in 2016 and theft in 2015, and jail records show she was arrested on a burglary charge in 2013.