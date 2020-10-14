Sounds of Speedway canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council Wichita Falls Area announced Wednesday morning the decision to cancel the upcoming Sounds of Speedway concert.

In a press release, officials with the Arts Council WF said the decision to cancel came due to “unforeseen circumstances and growing local COVID-19 cases.”

This follows a record-setting spike in COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 80 new cases confirmed Tuesday evening that saw the number of hospitalizations rise to 31 patients and nearly 200 new cases confirmed over the weekend.

The event, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 24, and the committee is working on a possible alternative performance or replacement show.

