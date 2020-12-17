Sounds of the Season concert still draws crowds after postponement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being postponed last night, Dec. 15, because of rain and freezing weather, the WFISD Fine Arts Sounds of the Season drive-thru holiday band concert was tonight, Dec. 16, at Memorial Stadium.

The event featured about an hour of Christmas music from the local high school bands.

Superintendent Michael Kurht was there too, accepting donations for special needs projects in the district.

“This is great. This is awesome. I mean, the line’s still backed up to Southwest Parkway so it’s a wonderful night. Merry Christmas everyone,” Kurht said.

Kuhrt said donations will help the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank as well.