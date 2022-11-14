WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An annual event impacting the homeless community in Wichita Falls during the holidays is continuing to serve soup and distribute socks to those in need, despite the loss of one of the event’s founders earlier in 2022.

Soups & Socks was founded by two members of the KFDX/KJTL team in 2019, Creative Services Assistant Brandon Cooper and former Weekend Anchor and Reporter Shatanya Clarke, as a way to give back to their community.

Sadly, Shatanya passed away in April 2022 after a long battle with brain cancer. Her loss was felt across the entire community, and she is remembered for the impact she made in so many different nonprofit organizations in Wichita Falls.

However, despite the loss of Shatanya, Cooper wants to continue the mission she started shortly after her arrival in Wichita Falls and carry on her legacy with the fourth annual Soups & Socks event.

“We need you to continue her legacy of Project Soups and Socks, benefitting the homeless in our community,” Cooper said in a press release. “We all see those in our community with less than struggling to find a roof over their heads. Soups and Socks is your opportunity to make an impact in their lives.”

Over the course of the event, community members have donated over $8,000 and provided over 300 blankets, hats, and hygiene products.

Each dollar donated directly benefits those that Faith Mission selflessly serves each day and the hundreds of homeless individuals living in Wichita Falls, most of whom have no family to spend the holidays with.

The fourth annual Project Texoma: Soups & Socks event will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022. There are several ways community members can contribute.

ITEMS NEEDED (100 of each item below)

Blankets

Soap

Beanies

EVENT SPONSORSHIPS

$100 Individual Sponsor — Feed 20 individuals on December 10th

— Feed 20 individuals on December 10th $250 Bag Sponsor — Provides travel bags for 100 individuals filled with daily necessities)

Provides travel bags for 100 individuals filled with daily necessities) $500 Soup Sponsor — Provides an unlimited variety of soups for 100+ homeless individuals in our community

For donation pickups, please contact Brandon Cooper at (940) 224-6920 or Anndrea Harris at (817) 999-0643. Please ensure that all donations are available for pickup or delivery on or before November 26th, 2022. If you’d like to volunteer, let them know

For more information or to volunteer, please email info@theprojecttexoma.com.

Donations can be made on the Soups & Socks website.