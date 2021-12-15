Soups and Socks drive extends deadline

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — You now have more time to donate to the 3rd Annual Soups and Socks drive.

The goal is to help feed the homeless and give them things like blankets, socks, canned goods and more.

Now, there has been a change in the date. This year’s event at Faith Mission has been pushed back to New Year’s Day on January 1.

You can contact our very own Shatanya Clarke or Brandon Cooper to donate.

You can reach Shatanya at (954) 643-7647 and Brandon at (940) 432-1436. You can also send donations by Zelle to Shatanya Clarke or Cashapp Brandon at $BDCooper21.

You can donate blankets, socks, toiletries, canned goods and much more to those who need them most.