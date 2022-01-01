Soups and Socks event serves dozens of people at third annual drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Third Annual Soups and Socks drive took place out at Faith Mission Saturday, January 1.

Nearly 50 people were served delicious sandwiches and chili.

Those in need were given socks, blankets, canned goods and more to help keep them warm during the upcoming winter months.

There were also safety protocols put in place during the event due to the rising Covid cases in the area.

Organizer and KFDX Photojournalist Brandon Cooper said he hopes Soups and Socks grows bigger and better every year in order to make a lasting impact on those who need it most.

“It’s growing; I feel like it’s growing,” Cooper said. “My ultimate goal is to feed the city – have the city come out and chill with somebody homeless, and, you know, enjoy themselves and have a good time.”

While this year’s event has come and gone, organizers are now taking donations for its fourth annual event that will take place in December 2022.

If you want to donate and help get an early start to that stockpile, you can reach out to organizers Shatanya Clarke or Brandon Cooper at sclarke@kfdx.com and bcooper@kfdx.com.