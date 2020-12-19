Soups and Socks organizers, volunteers continue to serve people in need despite COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the second year, organizers with Soups and Socks provided for those in need.

Despite COVID-19 concerns, Soups and Socks organizers and volunteers were still able to give back, but in a different way, setting up shop just outside the Faith Mission building.

Volunteers and organizers gave out warm food, beverages and well-needed items for both impoverished men and women.

“Somebody always needs help man. Everybody. Even we might need help. You never know. Tomorrow, we might need help. So like, just being here just to be able to help man. You know what I mean?” Brandon Cooper, Soups and Socks Organizer, said.

Organizers said events like this teach them valuable lessons.

“You learn patience. You learn to appreciate the things that you have and realize that not everyone has the same experiences, has the same opportunities, has the same privileges, that you do,” Shatanya Clarke, Soups and Socks Organizer, said.

Soups and Socks organizers said they hope to continue this tradition for many more years to come.