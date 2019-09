WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When it comes time to lay the gavel down for the final time, Wichita County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1, Janice Sons will have served for 31 and a half years, but not before hearing countless cases and marrying thousands of couples.

Sons still has a lot of energy but adds it's time for someone younger and with more energy to take over. Plus, she has another big responsibility: taking care of family.

"Marriage is a sacred institution. It's the basis of society."

In one form or another, Justice of the Peace Janice Sons has spoken those words to more than 20,000 couples. However, marrying numerous couples a day and other judicial duties will come to an end in a few months, as she'll be retiring on December 31.

Sons said there have been ups and downs throughout her career, yet if there's one thing she'll miss most, it's all the people she's met and worked with.