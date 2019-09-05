South Texas border agents seize nearly $1 million worth of marijuana

1  of  2
by: Sandra Sanchez

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— U.S. Border Patrol agents seized more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana worth almost $1 million during an arrest in Starr County, Texas, according to a news release.

Late Monday evening, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Special Operations Detachment working near Fronton observed several people carrying bundles of narcotics across the Rio Grande. As agents approached, the smugglers abandoned the bundles and ran off to Mexico. A search of the area resulted in the seizure of over 1,200 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated street value of $979,000.

Additionally, over the past three days, agents stopped five marijuana smuggling attempts resulting in the arrest of six narcotic smugglers and the seizure of over 930 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $745,000, Border Patrol officials reported.

