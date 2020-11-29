Southern Grit Advocacy celebrates one year of operation, looking to expand

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local non-profit celebrates one year of operation, while they look toward expansion in year two.

Southern Grit Advocacy seeks to prevent, disrupt and end human trafficking through education and advocacy.

The advocacy group hopes to train local organizations with prevention education while building community partnerships.

Interim Executive Director Vicky Payne said it’s important for advocacy groups to work together so community members can identify human trafficking.

“Mobilize the community to get involved, get trained, so we can empower the children and students and community members to protect themselves and help other people,” Payne said.

The next prevention education class they are offering is Friday, Dec. 4th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Also we’ve been working with the education of law enforcement officers as well because this is a sort of an up and rising problem in our community we want to make sure that those out there on the streets and those on the front line have the tools in place to be able to recognize it,” Brien Conner, Southern Grit Advocacy treasurer, said.

You have to register by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 all you have to do is shoot them an email at info@southerngritadvocacy.org or sign up on Eventbrite.