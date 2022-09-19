WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Southside Youth Senter started as an organization to prepare young women for life, but in 1995 it became a safe place for all youth.

“We open on days like staff development days, school breaks, holidays, we’re open for those days from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., so that parents can still go to work,” Southside Youth Senter Program Director Tyler Preston said.

For the first time in years, one of the resources they’re offering is a free Halloween costume giveaway for kids!

“I don’t want to see children not be able to enjoy the season just because of money,” Preston said.

But they can’t do it without your help.

Southside youth is asking community members to donate gently used costumes to make sure all kids have what they need this spooky season.

“Not all the kids in the community can afford to go and do stuff and I know when I was younger, being the youngest of four, I was fortunate enough that my parents made sure that we had costumes and stuff but not every parent can,” Preston said.

You can drop costumes off at the Youth Senter, and they have also partnered with several businesses to provide multiple pick-up and drop-off locations around Wichita Falls.

“Costume drop-off locations are at Spa Bella Wellness Center, both the spa and salon, Withershins Menagerie in Parker Square, and the Wichita Falls Youth Ballet School over on Midwestern Parkway,” Preston said. “We’re looking for costumes, wigs, anything that could be used to make a costume, candy buckets, anything.”

All costumes will be given out at the Southside Youth Senter Fall Festival Oct. 22.

“They don’t have to be a member of Southside Youth Senter to receive costumes, this is open community-wide for anyone who needs help,” Preston said.

Donations are being taken from Sept. 20 to Oct. 14.

Click here for more information.