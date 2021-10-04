Southwest Parkway closure canceled for Tuesday

The following release is from TxDOT Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, October 5, CLOSURE of Southwest Parkway between Kemp and Rhea has been CANCELED!

Pavers were able to get all of the work done Monday. Drivers will have the regular two lanes OPEN for Westbound traffic.

Meanwhile, we have expedited the stripers. They will arrive Tuesday, Oct 5, to paint stripe and install reflective markers on the East & Westbound lanes. This is a slow-moving operation which is expected to start late in the morning.