Parts of Southwest Parkway reduced to one lane

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a press release, Wichitans should consider avoiding Westbound Southwest Parkway during the day Thursday, Friday, and possibly next Monday in the vicinity of the ditch enclosure project.

Traffic will be reduced to just one lane between Kemp St. and Rhea Rd. for more paving work. Lane merging will start as far back as Maplewood. Delays are expected all day Thursday, September 30, Friday, October 1, and possibly into Monday, October 4 according to a traffic alert issued by the DPS.

Backups will inevitably form during the mornings, at lunch, and after work on both directions of Kemp as well as Southwest Parkway. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Constant rain or flooding will postpone the work while the lane closures will remain installed.