MONTAGUE (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Montague County Sheriff’s Office have revealed more details regarding a fatal house fire in Montague early Monday morning.

According to Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas, the call came in around 12:40 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 in reference to a home on fire in the 600 block of South Border Street.

Sheriff Thomas said when volunteer firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames, and a deceased body was later discovered inside.

The body of the victim was sent to Dallas County Medical Examiner for an autopsy and a positive identification.

Though a positive identification has not yet been determined as of Wednesday, March 9, it is believed the victim is the 90-year-old male resident of the residence, according to authorities.

Sheriff Thomas said space heaters were being used in the home, but the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page is assisting the Montague County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined as of Wednesday, March 9.

