Spaces available at Riverside Cemetery as part of expansion project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being full for years, Riverside Cemetery has spaces open for sale.

350 spaces are open and 90 of them have already been bought. The new spaces are part of a $3.5 million project to expand the cemetery.

The city hopes to add 400 more spaces later on.

After the spaces are done, the entrance will be remodeled and a new office building will be built.

A cremation garden will come once all of that work is done.

The plan is to expand the cemetery over 20 years and officials said this is year two.

“Every time we sell a space or do a funeral service, it goes into a cemetery fund. That way we can do improvements, we can do expansions and everything and not have to burden the taxpayers of Wichita Falls,” City of Wichita Falls Parks General Services Superintendent Terry Points said.

The city also owns property on Clift Street and plans to expand there.

Officials are also working to add more spaces to Rosemont Cemetery and Lakeview Cemetery has plenty of spaces.