Spaces filling up as more businesses move downtown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—White Realty Management is a leading downtown office space provider that’s playing a big role in filling empty space downtown and with 5 different buildings and over 500,000 square feet of space, including the Oil and Gas Building, City National and Hamilton Buildings. They say the once mostly vacant floors are filling up rapidly with new tenants.

“On average we’re still signing one new lease a week, so a lot of new people coming to the buildings,” White Realty Management Vice President Cody Magaña said. “Some of the floors that we had left empty historically are filling up now, we’re actually running out of space in a couple of the buildings.”

In the last month, they included a wine importing business, a trucking firm and a chocolatier. Downtown Wichita Falls was a booming community up until the 60s when a city dependent on oil and gas bottomed out. However, the area is picking up businesses once again and local entrepreneurs want to be apart of it.

“Since I am old enough to remember when downtown was vibrant, it is cool to see it really rebound,” Healthy’s Owner Carrie Gardner said. “I was just very excited about what all was happening downtown, and just heard that this space was looking for tenants and checked it out and decided to put in a business down here.”

Some even moving their current business to get involved in the downtown community, like White Realty’s newest tenant… B. Cocoa Artisan Chocolates.

“We really like what’s going on downtown and it really seems to be kind of a rejuvenation of up and coming things in Wichita Falls. There’s so much more community involvement being down here so it’s something that we’re looking forward to being a part of,” B. Cocoa Artisan Chocolates Owner Brooke Willis said.

With more than 250 businesses and growing just within White Realty, the plan to restore downtown is coming to fruition.