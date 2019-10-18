Spanberger and other gun-owning legislators urge Senate to vote on bipartisan gun bills passed by House

Local News

by: Brie Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia) and other gun-owning members of Congress held a news conference urging the Senate to pass bipartisan gun violence prevention legislation, including two background check bills already passed by the House.

“Just praying or apologizing is not enough we need action,” said Congressman Mike Veasey.

Veasey joined other lawmakers to demand action on gun laws. They were joined by Virginia resident Robyn Sordelet from the group Moms Demand Action.

“As a responsible gun owner I believe that gun owners have a critical role in the conversation of what our gun laws should look like in America,” Sordelet said.

Advocates said everyone should have to pass a background check before buying a gun. In addition they want Congress to pass red flag laws to help keep people suffering from mental illness from hurting others or themselves.

“We must address access to guns to reduce suicides, which are so common in communities,” Sordelet said.

It’s been more than 200 days since the House passed two bipartisan bills to help strengthen background checks.

“Ensuring that those who are prohibited buyers those who are determined to not have the right to purchase firearms and are a threat to our communities are unable to do so,” Spanberger said.

Both bills remain stuck in the Senate. There’s no telling if a vote will come anytime soon. While Republican senators including South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham said they’re willing to work with Democrats to pass legislation aimed at reducing gun violence, it remains unclear on what plan the president will support.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Car charging

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Car charging"

WF couple accepts plea bargain in child abuse case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF couple accepts plea bargain in child abuse case"

WCSO honors deputies who embody spirit of law enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "WCSO honors deputies who embody spirit of law enforcement"

Deputies' actions honored 5-years after life-saving deputy-involved shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies' actions honored 5-years after life-saving deputy-involved shooting"

Musicians return to celebrate Electra Grand Theatre for weekend event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musicians return to celebrate Electra Grand Theatre for weekend event"

Saint Jo theater brings back roarin' '20s feel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saint Jo theater brings back roarin' '20s feel"

New restaurant breaks ground in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "New restaurant breaks ground in Wichita Falls"

WFISD teacher solves translation issue with innovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD teacher solves translation issue with innovation"

Former Clinics of North Texas employee on probation again for fraud case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Clinics of North Texas employee on probation again for fraud case"

Humane Society of Wichita Co. in need of donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society of Wichita Co. in need of donations"

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News