Speakeasy Distillery opening in Downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Raise your glass to a new night life attraction coming to Downtown Wichita Falls.

The Speakeasy Distilllery, located at 614 7th Street, which is in the historic depot square area of Downtown Wichita Falls.





According to the company’s website, the distillery will be the first and only distillery in Wichita Falls. The menu will feature “hand crafted spirits and cocktails.

Listed on the website is description of the distillery, “The Speakeasy Distillery is nestled in the Historic Depot Square in downtown Wichita Falls, and the city’s first and only Distillery. We offer hand-crafted spirits such as Vodka, Gin, Brandy, and Bourbon, as well as our own flavored spirits. We offer these unique spirits in our Speakeasy Lounge as craft Martinis and Prohibition Era Cocktails.”

The distillery is tentatively scheduled to open sometime in February 2022.

