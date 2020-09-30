Special election district 30 review: Luther and Springer to prepare for runoff

Republican Shelley Luther and Drew Springer will meet in a runoff election for Texas State Senate District 30

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the special election race on Tuesday, Sept. 29, for the Texas Senate District 30 seat being vacated by Pat Fallon, final counts on Wednesday, Sept. 30 put Shelley Luther with a razor-thin majority over state representative Drew Springer.

In the two runoff positions, Luther took six of the 14 counties in the district. Springer took seven counties.

Since neither Luther nor Springer got the majority, and both getting around 32% of the votes, they will have to start campaigning yet again for the runoff.

The date for that has not yet been announced.

While Luther won more counties, Springer had large margins of votes in Young, Montague and Jack counties to make up the difference.

In Wichita County, Luther got the most votes with 32% compared to 31% for Springer.

Turnout in Wichita County was only 9.5%, or 7,831 voters.

The lone democrat in the race, Jacob Minter, took 22% in Wichita County, and about the same percentage in the district as a whole.