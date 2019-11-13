Special musical event planned at the Forum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A musical event that you won’t want to miss is happening Saturday night in Wichita Falls.

Four On The Floor at the Forum will feature four bands: Everything In Between, The Downtown Royalty Band, Moxy, and Therapy. They will be on the stage at the same time so prepare for set swaps, drum-offs and more.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets available at The Iron Horse Pub and Qdoba. For those 21 and older, tickets will be $12. Tickets will be $6 at the door for those 18 to 20.

The Forum is located at 2120 Speedway Avenue.