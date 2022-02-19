BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Planning in-person events the last two years has been a struggle for Special Olympics Texas during the pandemic.

But now they are starting to work back to those events that athletes know and love, like the Polar Plunge!

“It seems like there’s excitement leading up to it,” Special Olympics Texas Regional Executive Director Dalton Hill said. “And then it’s almost shock or misery afterward. You have to key in on people’s faces when they jump in the water.”

When it’s called the Polar Plunge, of course, it’s going to be bitter cold!

“We had four different schools out here plunging this morning. We did not expect them to be out here that early and they were like, let’s just get it done, it’s cold enough as it is so let’s just get in the water and get out,” Hill said.

These are events Hill is excited to get back to doing with this being their first in-person event in two years.

“It’s just been exciting to get out here in person right? And do things again with the athletes,” Hill said.

Athletes like Wes Darnell, who’s done it all in his 20 years competing with the Special Olympics, from basketball to football, track and so much more, and now is ready for the return of it all.

“Better than being at home. I don’t want to do that again, don’t want to do it ever again, this year or next year for everybody,” Darnell said. “I miss it. I miss going to San Antonio. It’s been two years, two and a half years, I want to go again because I miss it.”

Bringing memories and smiles back in person.

“More so than the cold water, it’s just getting to make an impact for the athletes. Theres’ a greater meaning than just jumping in cold water right?” Hill said.

For a bigger cause.

“As much fun as we have and as good of a time as it is, there’s more behind it, there’s more context than what a lot of people see, and sometimes that gets missed in the event itself, and we’re doing these things for a greater purpose than just coming out for just one event. And that’s what 2022 is going to be for us,” Hill said.

“I was going to say it was a pretty cool thing but no, it’s a very cold thing actually!” Rick Hatcher said.