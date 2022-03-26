WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A sports tournament for a group of special people was held Saturday morning at the MSU softball field.

Multiple MSU students, staff and faculty got together with Special Olympics North Texas for a unified kickball tournament, where everyone was encouraged to come out and show their support.

Cody Ford, assistant director for the MSU Wellness Center, says it’s been nice to get everyone back together, especially, after having to take a break because of COVID.

“The unity to say that we can still have our special athletes out here, having fun having, a good time and it’s a great atmosphere for them. Because of COVID, it’s been almost three years now since we’ve actually been able to partner up,” Ford said.

The next Special Olympics North Texas event will be held next month with the spring games.

A track and field competition will be happening on Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Iowa Park High School.