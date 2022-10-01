HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Sports, an inclusive activity which involves everybody!

“I like it doing it as a little kid, all the time!” Olympian Regina Hickman said.

Bocce is the name of the game for Special Olympic Athletes in Holliday as the season kicks off!

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our special Olympians to come out and compete,” Holliday ISD Superintendent Cody Carroll said.

Regina Hickman has been competing for more than 10 years. She says she’s excited for the new season and being able to compete in upcoming games.

“I play basketball, track, bowling, play flag football,” Hickman said.

Carroll is excited the district is able to host an event like this, and being able to create an environment of inclusion.

“A lot of these athletes go to school here in Holliday, and so it just creates the opportunity to share in an event create better relationships and opportunities to help them be successful in other areas,” Carroll said.

Carroll says more than 30 of his students volunteered and the community support shows why Special Olympics is important.

“That’s kind of what Holliday is about. I mean, we want to include everybody. We want everybody to be successful. And so, an event like this helps us to promote that vision and cause that we all stand for,” Carroll said.

Bringing everyone together, one sport at a time.

Next up for the Olympians is flag football!

