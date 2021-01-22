Special Olympics Texas Annual Polar Plunge goes virtual for 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to the pandemic, the Special Olympics Texas are having to hold their annual Polar Plunge virtually this year.

East Texas Area Director, Chris Darnell said they are moving to virtual to ensure that each participant stays safe.

Here’s how the virtual polar plunge works:

First, you have to register, which includes a registration fee of $60. You can also register to raise the funds yourself.

After you complete the registration, you will be asked to take a video of you jumping into your own pool or even a friend’s pool, then submit it to the Special Olympics Texas website.

It will be included in a compilation of Polar Plunges throughout the area.

Darnell said community participation is crucial for their organization.

“It’s just a huge community-based program and that’s the biggest part of why you should get involved because if you get involved with us then that means we’re doing our job right and hitting the community in all the right places,” Darnell said. “We can understand that we’re getting the mission out for Special Olympics and were letting the community know that our athletes are here and they’re part of the community.”

If you would like to participate in the virtual polar plunge, click here.