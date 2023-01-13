WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Special agents with the DPS, along with Wichita Falls police and Wichita County deputies, arrest one man in a child pornography investigation called “Operation Rushin Bronco.” John Pickens was arrested January 12, 2023, and released on $35,000 bond Friday. The investigation led to a search warrant for a home in the 1700 block of Speedway.

Agents said a file in a laptop had downloads that contained child sexual abuse material that consisted of images they believe were from a video about two minutes long.

They said forensic searches of multiple other devices are pending.