Special prosecutor deputized from Denton County for Jeff Watts DWI investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — District Attorney John Gillespie has deputized Gina Morgan as a special prosecutor to handle the driving while intoxicated investigation and any prosecution of Wichita County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Watts.

Morgan is the deputy misdemeanor chief for the Denton County District Attorney’s Office and is a veteran intoxication crime prosecution, according to Gillespie. She has handled more than 125 DWI trials.

Commissioner Watts turned himself in to be booked into jail on a charge of driving while intoxication on Tuesday, February 23.

“Ms. Morgan will have complete discretion in evaluating and handling this case as a special prosecutor,” Gillespie said. “It was important to me to have an experienced intoxication prosecutor as the special prosecutor who also has no ties to Wichita County so that her decision will be fair and appropriate and based solely on the facts of the case.”