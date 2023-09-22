WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A spectacular touchdown catch made by a Wichita Falls High School wide receiver is gaining attention on televisions well beyond Texoma after it was played on a national sports broadcast.

The Wichita Falls Coyotes faced off against a Texoma rival, the Iowa Park Hawks, on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls. The game began at 7 p.m.

With less than 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter of the game, the Coyotes and the Hawks were tied at 16 points per side. The Coyotes had the football on their own 43-yard line, approaching midfield.

Photo courtesy MJ Baird (KFDX/KJTL)

On 3rd Down & 17, Coyotes quarterback Zage Gravitt dropped back to pass. After looking left, he saw his wide receiver, KeOndrae Fleeks, had his defender beat running down the right hash marks of the field.

Gravitt threw a perfectly placed pass in front of Fleeks, who caught the nose of the football with his right hand while somehow maintaining his balance and possession before he pulled the ball into his body.

Fleeks, about a stride in front of his defender, maintained his speed and continued running, eventually finding his way into the end zone for the 57-yard touchdown grab, giving the Coyotes a 23-16 lead in the third quarter.

Photo courtesy MJ Baird (KFDX/KJTL)

Old High would never relinquish their lead, eventually claiming the victory over Iowa Park, 30-16.

KFDX Sports Anchor MJ Baird, who was covering the game, captured the incredible catch on film. The clip was eventually posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff.

By midnight on September 21, 2023, the video began circulating on social media, eventually grabbing the attention of someone at ESPN, a national sports network whose flagship program, Sportscenter, is watched regularly by sports fans around the world.

Every day on Sportscenter, the best 10 plays worldwide are shown as the program nears its conclusion. The catch made by Fleeks and captured by McDuff made the cut, coming in at Number 3 on Sportscenter’s Top 10 Plays from Thursday, September 21.

It may be the final season for the five-time state champion Wichita Falls High School, but the Coyotes ensure they won’t be forgotten after they’re gone.