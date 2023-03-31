WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Viewers who have subscribed to Spectrum, formerly Time Warner Cable, for their television services may notice a change to one of their channels.

For decades, KFDX-TV has provided automated weather updates, seven-day forecasts, and a radar feed that ran 24 hours a day on the KFDX Weather channel found on Channel 17 of the basic cable package for Spectrum subscribers.

However, if Spectrum users turn to Channel 17 now expecting to find the KFDX Weather channel, they may be shocked to find what appears like standard television programming.

This is due to a decision made by Spectrum on the corporate level to remove KFDX Weather from Channel 17 and replace it with programming from KJBO-TV, which recently converted to high definition.

The transition from KFDX Weater to KJBO on Channel 17 for Spectrum subscribers was expected to go into effect in early April 2023, however, that change has already taken place.

This decision was made by Spectrum, and KFDX, KJTL, and KJBO were not involved in discussions regarding this decision.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

To keep up with the ever-changing weather in Texoma, make sure you’re tuning in to KFDX 3 News and Texoma’s Fox every day for the latest forecasts.

Viewers can also stay weather aware by downloading the TexomaToGo app in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for severe weather alerts sent directly to their mobile devices.