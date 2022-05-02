WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some drivers can expect a reduced speed limit starting Tuesday, May 3.

Drivers will have to go about 10 miles per hour slower on the highway between Wichita Falls and Holliday.

After several years of doing speed studies and looking into this road, the change is now happening.

The limits are from a half a mile west of FM 369, to half a mile east of the Archer County line and will see the speed limit reduce from 60 to 50 miles per hour.

Public Information Officer Adele Lewis says the decision was made and will benefit anyone driving on the highway.

“It has had an increase in traffic. A whole bunch of semi-trucks and people moving through this place because it’s a road to Abilene. We also have a lot of driveways, businesses continue to move in and open shop and there building a lot of homes in here, so we have tremendous traffic rolling through here. We have also an accident history that we considered as well and we think it’s prudent that we go ahead and lower the speed limit to 50 miles per hour,” Lewis said.

The speed limit will go into effect Tuesday morning and message boards will remain to notify drivers to slow down.