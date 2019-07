LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)Hundreds of protesters from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, California, and more joined Dream Action Oklahoma, United We Dream, and other organizations to protest, for a third time in two weeks, what they say will be the unjust detention of up to 1,400 migrant youth at Fort Sill.

In reference to the World War II imprisonment of Japanese ancestry at Fort Sill, they say to avoid repeating history, Governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, needs to not open the quote 'concentration camps' to the migrant youth in Fort Sill.