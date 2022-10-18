WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In just 13 short days, ghouls and goblins will flood the streets for Halloween, but the first thing on that spooky to-do list is, of course, finding a costume.

“Everybody’s going well. We were wondering where you were gonna be this year, so yeah, there’s a huge following for Spirit Halloween,” store manager Russell Arbuckle said.

That’s right, the seasonal Halloween superstore Spirit Halloween is back in Wichita Falls this year, right inside Sikes Senter Mall. Arbuckle says if you’re looking for it, they’ve got it.

“The licensed stuff has been really good this year. Of course, Michael Myers because of the fact that Halloween Ends has come out last week, he’s been real popular. The Hocus Pocus stuff has been real popular for adults, and for the kids. It’s been pretty much the old standby tried-and-true traditional, the ghosts”, Arbuckle said.

Parents like Tori Sosa say having such a wide variety of options at our local Spirit Halloween store is so helpful to her family.

“We come here multiple times a week just to see the animatronics and see all the new stuff. My son is going as Jack Skellington, and I’ll be Sally and my husband is going to be Oogey Boogey,” Sosa said.

“We can decorate from you to your house. We’ve got costumes, skeletons, everything for your yard, blow-ups, everything you need, fog machines,” Arbuckle said.

While the store has been busy, Arbuckle knows the closer we get to Halloween, the busier they’ll be, but that’s the best part.

“We look forward to it every year. It’s such a big deal to us, our family, we love Halloween. It’s our favorite, and coming here is just amazing,” Sosa said.

“We’ve got anywhere from six to almost 10 years to coming back every season. This is what we love to do. We love helping people, we love getting everything just right for them, so they have the perfect costume,” Arbuckle said.

So if you’re still deciding on what to be, spend some time at Spirit Halloween.

Spirit Halloween is located inside of Sikes Senter Mall in the former Old Navy store. For hours of operation, click here.