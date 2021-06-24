Dr.’s Park Splash Pad grand opening at Hamilton Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The newest way to beat the heat for free is to head to Hamilton Park, and you can’t miss it, the splash pad is right beside Dr.’s Park Playground!

Dr.’s Park Splash Pad was all made possible through the Wichita County Medical Alliance’s generous donation of more than a quarter-million dollars.

Now, you can head to this free summer time attraction whenever you want!

“We’re just grateful for our partnership with the city they’ve worked with us to get this all completed and done, and for the community,” President of the Wichita County Medical Alliance Whitney Flack said. “So we’re excited for families to be able to come out at whatever time is best for them and enjoy the cool water.”

Flack said after they built the park in 2017, they started plans of putting in this splash pad.

They were able to get fundraising accomplished before the pandemic hit, and with the help of City Parks Administrator Terry Point and so many others with the city and around the city, they were able to overcome obstacles to get this project done in time for summer!