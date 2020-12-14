Spontaneous hug leads to assault with coffee cup

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said a hug leads to an assault with a coffee cup over the weekend.

Carlos Corpus is charged with assault/family violence.

Police were called to the emergency room Saturday morning where a victim told them his uncle had assaulted him earlier on Ridgeway.

He told them he and his uncle had lived together since 2017.

He said they were in the kitchen getting coffee and he decided to give his uncle a hug, and without warning his uncle smashed his coffee cup into his face.

Police said a witness verified the nephew’s account.

While the nephew was being treated for his cuts, police said they found the uncle in another treatment room getting stitches to his hand from the broken coffee cup.