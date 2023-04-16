Hear from other racers at the bottom of this story

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wee-Chi-Tah Trail was home for the state and gold cup BMX qualifiers.

“The best part about riding is that you can hit jumps,” Aquillian Salazar said.

Jumps, thrills, and fun is what some BMX riders feel at the Wee-Chi-Tah BMX State Qualifier.

“I like that you can race against other opponents. It’s really fun,” Salazar said.

“It gets a little nerve-racking when you first get on the gate but once you got down it, it relives that stress,” Cash Taylor said.

“I feel a lot of adrenaline whenever I was little I use to get nervous but not so much anymore,” Jacelyn Reno said.

“It’s really fun, you get a lot of trophies and it’s really exciting because you get to compete with all your friends,” Rayce Rummage said.

Racers from all over traveled to compete.

For Miss Kittie Weston-Knauer, she’s been racing since 1988. She’s the oldest female racer in the United States!

“I love it. I’ve always had a bicycle, even as a kid. And so, into my adulthood, I’ve continued riding bicycles but I did not begin racing BMX until Mother’s Day of 1988,” Weston-Knauer said.

Miss Kittie traveled from Des Moines, Iowa. She qualified for gold cup south and mid-north races. She encourages everybody to try BMX.

“This is an ageless sport. So your age doesn’t really matter. The fact that I’m going on 75 is a testament to that,” Weston-Knauer said.

As the sport grows, Miss Kittie knows so will the comradery.

“This is what BMX is all about. We are family,” Weston-Knauer said.

Many racers spoke with KFDX on camera but we weren’t able to fit everybody in the story. Here from other races in the video player below.