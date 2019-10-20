Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant’s closing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been 27 years since the Sprague Plant here in town shut down and former employees are continuing to make an effort to reconnect.

For the 8th year in a row, those who worked at the plant have gotten together to remember their days there.

Sprague was an electric plant that produced and manufactured products that would go in computers, cars, and other equipment.

Folks shared stories and memorabilia from decades ago and reflected on a place they considered home.

“We spent many days and nights at that place and it was a joyous place to work, people were not only friends, we were family and we really hated to see Sprague shut down,” former Sprague HR director Janice Waldon said.

As they’ve done the past 8 years, former employees plan to continue reuniting each year.

If you worked at the plant and want to be informed on the 2020 reunion, contact Waldon at 940-767-9826.