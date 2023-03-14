WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s that time of year again, Spring Break! While the little ones are excited for a week off of school, parents are trying to find ways to occupy their time.

One good way to do that may be a visit to River Bend Nature Center.

“Come out and visit if you haven’t visited River Bend before. Now is the perfect opportunity, kids are out of school, get them inside it’s not all outside, it’s inside stuff, too,” Exhibits Curator for River Bend Nature Center Jennica Lambert said.

This week you can take advantage of some pretty neat animal shows and the countless other fun activities they have to offer.

“There’s all kinds of stuff to see and do we have lots of live exhibits inside we have native plants and animals that you can check out. Trails that you can walk, Dino Digs that you can dig in, and we also have an animal show this Thursday at 2,” Lambert said.

If your children aren’t too big on nature just yet, you can’t go wrong with dinner and a movie.

“We show all PG-rated movies. Thursday we’ll be showing Lyle Lyle Crocodile and we actually have a food sponsor for every day. So Marcos pizza is donating pizza tomorrow for that movie,” City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Director Charlene Carey said.

“It’s actually perfect for us and the library because they go downstairs, check out some books, and enjoy a movie. It’s been a real pleasure seeing all of the kids come out and enjoy spring break. You know they’re happy to be out of school for a little bit,” Carey said.

With activities from these organizations and the others happening around town, your spring break can be full of fun.

For more information on upcoming events at River Bend Nature Center click here. They also encourage you to check out what other non-profits around town have planned for the week.

For more information on upcoming events with the city of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation, click here.