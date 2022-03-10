WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Need plans to keep the kids busy next week during spring break? The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has put together a list of fun activities to keep the family entertained while the kids are off from classes.

Below are a few of those activities:

Family Day at the Museum of North Texas History — March 17

To honor and celebrate the late Charlye Ola Farris, The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is holding a free Family Day at the Museum of North Texas History. The free Family Day will be held on March 17 where families are invited to explore the exhibition and afterwards can partake in three different art making stations.

Encanto Day Camp — March 14

Children from the ages of three through 12 are invited to sing and dance their hearts out during the Encanto Day Camp! Children will also get the chance to create Miracle Candles and butterfly wings that match Mirabel and butterfly’s throughout the movie.

Anime: Spring Break Mini-Camp — March 14 to March 16

The Anime Mini-Camp will give beginner and advanced anime students the chance to learn about drawing anatomy, stylistic development, character development, and develop skills on how to professionally sketch, ink, and color your character design. All supplies for this mini-camp will be provided. The camp is for ages 10 through 18 and will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at The Kemp.

STEAM Spring Break Camp — March 14 to March 18

Steam Spring Break Camp is happening next week at Riverbend Nature Center. This years camp will be from 8 a.m. until noon. If you are a member of Riverbend Nature Center, the cost is $60 and for non members it is $70. For any questions, you can contact Riverbend Nature Center at (281) 702-3118.

March Movie Madness — March 14 to March 17

This event is free for ages 16 and under! The Recreation Department will be showing movies next week in Room 205 located above the Public Library. Movies will begin at 2 p.m. and free popcorn and lemonade will be provided.

Below is a list of the movie schedule for next week:

Monday: Lego Movie 2

Tuesday: Encanto

Wednesday: Onward

Thursday: Turning Red (This is subject to change dependent on the release date. The replacement movie is Coco.)

Elementary Art: Spring Break Mini-Camp — March 14 to March 16

This camp is offered for children aging from five to nine years old. From 10 a.m. until noon kids will be able to learn about a variety of art materials and process. All supplies will be provided. This mini camp will be located at The Kemp.

Spring Break Animal Show — March 15 to March 17

If your children are animal lovers, make sure to head on over to River Bend Nature Center for the Spring Break Animal Show. Kids will be able to check out and learn about Barred Tiger Salamanders, Ornate Box Turtles, Tarantulas, and more up close. This program is included with general admission of the STEAM Spring Break.

Green Succulent Painting — March 17

Children ages 12 and up invited to partake in a step by step painting class at the Kemp Center for the Arts! Painting will begin at 6 p.m.

Nature Tots: Plants Everywhere! — March 19

Children from ages two to six can join River Bend Nature Center to immerse themselves in all things relating to plants! Kids will have the opportunity to read plant stories, act in a plant skit, learn about seeds, and plant their very own plant! This program begins at 11 a.m. and is included with general admission.

For more details and even more ideas of activities to fill up your spring break schedule head on over to Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture’s website.