Spring cleaning: time to go above and beyond

(NBC News)  Many of us been cleaning like crazy to hold the coronavirus at bay.  That’s also given us a jump on spring cleaning.   

Experts say it’s best to take on one room at a time, starting in the bathroom.

“Of course bathrooms are damp, they are perfect for bacteria, yeast and more…they thrive,” said consumer advocate Elisabeth Leamy.
 
Disinfect doorknobs, handles and other hardware before you begin.

Next, move on to the kitchen, where old sponges, cutting boards and worn plastic food containers should be tossed.
 
“If they have the numbers 3 or 6 on the bottom of them, in particular, they are outdated and you need to replace them,” Leamy said.
 
Replacing mattresses should lead the list of spring cleaning the bedroom. 
 
“If your mattress was made before 2010 – it didn’t benefit from the Serta-Pure US program which makes sure the foam used in mattresses are not made without chemicals of concern,” Leamy explained.
 
Leamy also points out that smoke detectors expire ten years after their date of manufacture and need to be replaced. The date is printed on the casing.

