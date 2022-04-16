WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Farmers Market Spring Festival downtown is a popular event with fun activities for everyone.

“Produce, vegetables, fruit, and so on, you find a lot of locally. Local items like that here and it’s a great place to come and shop for that,” Roger Heath said.

The festival is important for local vendors to offer their unique products to the community.

Vendors like Miranda Revell who has her own business for delicious jams and jellies.

“I own Archer Company. We make jams and jellies from home, small-batch kinda gourmet flavors that you are not necessarily gonna find at a grocery store. We have been doing this for four years now been at the market. The whole time and additionally will do some community events and add them to the calendar,” Revell said.

Revell says a lot of the local business owners are young and events like these are needed to show support and try new things.

“Giving them that head start showing them that their items are wanted or needed or useful even is always a positive encouragement to everybody,” Revell said.

During the event, families got to enjoy food, art, live music and there was even face-painting for the little ones which was a favorite.

With warmer days coming up, the farmers market will open up its days and hours.

“The farmers market will be open three days a week Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday. Saturdays they will open at 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.,” Heath said.

So you’ll have plenty of opportunities to support your local businesses while also enjoying a good time in downtown.

Click here for more information.