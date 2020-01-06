St. Benedict Orthodox Church hosts cookout benefiting ‘The Center’

‘The Center’ provides resources such as ultrasounds, classes for pregnant women and free testing. It’s an organization the church has supported for a while and believes is doing good things locally.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Facing an unplanned pregnancy may be difficult for some, that’s why ‘The Center’ in Wichita Falls exists.

The nonprofit provides free and confidential services such as pregnancy tests, STD testing, and treatment.

They’re able to provide these free resources thanks to donations which is why St. Benedict Orthodox Church is hosting a serious of charity cookouts.

Church member, Russell Taylor said one of his favorite parts about St. Benedict Orthodox Church is servitude.

Serving is what many church members make a priority.

“There’s room for everybody in the world and if we all rally together and support each other we can find a way to help and make a good thing happen, a good cause,” St. Benedict Orthodox Church member Steve Wallace said.

That good thing for these church members is cooking out and fellowship with one another for ‘The Center.’

The nonprofit offers free and private services for pregnant women in Texoma who weren’t planning for the pregnancy.

“A responsible and worthwhile charity is very important because it’s a resource for the people of the community and especially when it has such a good reputation,” Wallace said.

Folks attending are encouraged to donate to the cause.

It’s not required, but it is much appreciated.

“We feel that it’s critical that people know they’re not alone, that it’s no easy task to raise children,” St. Benedict Orthodox Church priest Father Peter Kavanaugh said. “I have three children of my own and trust me it’s a lot of fun but it’s a lot of work and there are so many people who need help.”

‘The Center’ provides resources such as ultrasounds, classes for pregnant women and free testing.

It’s an organization the church has supported for a while and believes is doing good things locally.

“There’d probably be a lot more people out here seeking help from worse sources and I don’t want to see that happening,” St. Benedict Orthodox Church member Joseph Sepulveda said.

A church family gathering for an organization that prepares those who just might be starting their own family.

‘The Center’ is open Monday through Friday.

If you missed the cookout, the church plans to host one the first Sunday of each month at 6 p.m.

Kavanaugh said everyone is welcome.