St. Benedict Orthodox Church members bless waters of Lake Wichita

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of St. Benedict Orthodox Church blessed the water of Lake Wichita today.

Father Peter Kavanaugh said the Earth is a gift from God and the way that members treat the Earth is part of their worship to God.

Today’s prayer was not only to bless the lake, but to also pray for the country.

So that God will fill the waters and everything that is a part of life.

“[There is] so much anxiety, there’s depression, people have been quarantined and locked away from their loved ones. All the more [reason] the church needs to come out into the world and to offer prayer. To beg for God’s mercy and compassion and his assistance in our time,” Father Kavanaugh said.

Father Kavanaugh also said this blessing happens every year after Christmas during epiphany to celebrate God’s manifestation in life.