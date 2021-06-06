St. Mary’s Catholic Church marks 129th anniversary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than a century, St. Mary’s Catholic Church has been the centerpiece of Windthorst’s small community, and on Sunday June 6, parishioners celebrated its 129th anniversary.

Following Mass Sunday morning, people gathered outside to enjoy food booths, games, and a live auction that afternoon.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, a wooden cross was originally placed on a 1,088-foot-tall hill where the church was built in the 1890s.  The church was later burned, but was rebuilt and remains standing to serve the citizens of Windthorst.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News