St. Mary’s Catholic Church marks 129th anniversary

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than a century, St. Mary’s Catholic Church has been the centerpiece of Windthorst’s small community, and on Sunday June 6, parishioners celebrated its 129th anniversary.

Following Mass Sunday morning, people gathered outside to enjoy food booths, games, and a live auction that afternoon.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, a wooden cross was originally placed on a 1,088-foot-tall hill where the church was built in the 1890s. The church was later burned, but was rebuilt and remains standing to serve the citizens of Windthorst.