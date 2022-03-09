WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a long two-year wait, the St. Paddy’s day festival, which is now a block party, is on track to kick off this Saturday.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials, along with Iron Horse Pub owner Danny Ahern, have been working around the clock in order to get everything in line for this year’s highly anticipated Saint Patrick’s Day block party in downtown.

“There will be live bands outside, and then there’s some bands inside on the Iron Horse stage,” Downtown Development Executive Director Jana Schmader said. “There’s a kids’ area, and we have a couple of food vendors, so it’s just kind of the kick back off to getting Saint Pat’s back in downtown.”

Schmader said this year’s block party will be a bit smaller than in year’s past, but Ahern said don’t let that stop you from getting out and enjoying the festivities.

“What a great time to get out and be around other humans,” Ahern said. “We’ve been locked down for a few years with all the chaos. We like to get people out and enjoy each other and celebrate some adversity and uniqueness.”

Not only is it a great time to get together with friends and family, Schmader said it’s a great way to show support to local businesses in the area.

“We’re encouraging people to visit the food establishments, and get your food to-go and bring it into the festival this year,” Schmader said. “Come before the festival, and stay after and patronize these businesses because they rely on our community to support them.”

Supporting local businesses is something Ahern agrees with.

“It’s unique, but you can go out and support different businesses,” Ahern said. “I don’t care if a coffee shop, the restaurants, the chocolate store, and there’s so many things to do in downtown, and we’re just kind of highlighting that – that’s really the idea, that if we can showcase that.”

Spending time with friends and family all while helping local businesses bounce back will be the theme of downtown for Saturday, March 9.

The St. Patrick’s Day block party will kick off after the downtown dash that starts at noon.

You still have plenty of time to register and purchase your tickets in advance for only $5. You can buy your tickets at the gate for $10.

For more information, check out the webpage here.