WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development announced Monday an upcoming event sure to bring the spirit of the Irish to North Texas.

The St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Block Party, hosted by DWFD and presented by Union Square Credit Union, will take place on Saturday, March 12, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. in downtown Wichita Falls.

The block party on the corner of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue will feature live music and kids areas. Attendees will be able to shop from nearby local stores, grab lunch or dinner at a local restaurant and visit the Farmer’s Market.

Tickets are $10 at the gate on the day of the event, or they can be purchased online beforehand for $5. Children 12-years-old and under will be admitted free of charge.

Funds raised will help continue DWFD’s mission to improve downtown, entice new business and residents, and grow the economic base of the Wichita Falls and its current businesses.