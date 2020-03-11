St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled in Dallas amid coronavirus concerns

Breaking News
DALLAS (NBC5) — Dallas’ St. Patrick’s Day parade and block party are being canceled amid concerns over the coronavirus, city officials confirmed Wednesday.

The decision was made for the March 14 event one day after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dallas County.

Both cases, a person aged in the 50s and another in the 70s, had been in close contact with one another before testing positive, health officials said Tuesday.

The move to cancel the parade follows similar decisions by cities across the country.

Chicago on Wednesday canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parades and the iconic river dyeing.

