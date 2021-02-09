St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival postponed until 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As COVID-19 numbers continue to drop, officials with downtown Wichita Falls development are still being cautious of the pandemic.

After careful consideration, Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Jana Schmader said they decided to postpone the St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival until 2022 due to unknown long-term risk factors with public gatherings, as well as limitations on volunteers, contractors, and vendors.

But, Schmader said that doesn’t mean all of the fun is canceled. They will still host the Downtown Dash 5k run on March 13, as it allows proper social distancing, and the After Hours Artwalk has been reinstated and will kick off on the first Thursday of March and continue throughout the year.

