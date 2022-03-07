WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened at the Sleepwell Motel Monday afternoon.

Officials with WFPD said a call came in from United Regional that a female had brought a man to the ER with stab wounds.

Doctors at the hospital then learned that the stabbing had occurred at the Sleepwell Motel where the victim and another man on scene were fighting which led to the stabbing.

Both the victim’s and the suspect’s name are unknown at this time.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with WFPD spoke to the KFDX team at the scene said the victim of the stabbing is in surgery and injuries are unknown at this time.

No other details have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.