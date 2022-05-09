WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene of a reported stabbing that happened Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Lamar Street where officers told a reporter on the scene two individuals were being transported to United Regional.

According to a WFPD officer, one was being transported for a stab wound and the person has been hit on the head by a board.

When asked what happened, WFPD said more details would be available later on.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more details.