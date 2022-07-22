WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Employees of gas stations and convenience stores see a variety of customers walk through their doors on a daily basis, but it’s rare for them to see something like this.

A 39-year-old male who was bleeding from a wound arrived at a local gas station reporting that he’d been stabbed and was waiting in the parking lot for authorities to arrive.

The call came in around 10:17 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, in reference to an assault with a weapon after a man arrived at Garrison’s Convenient Store in the 2600 block of Kemp Boulevard stating he had just been stabbed.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the victim said he had been stabbed by his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at a house located in the 1600 block of Dayton.

Our crew on the scene said workers at the gas station did not know what happened, and the victim told police he was stabbed before arriving at Garrison’s and was waiting there for the police to arrive.

When officers went to the residence on Dayton they did not make an arrest due to a lack of evidence a stabbing had actually occurred WFPD Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper said.

A report was taken and the alleged weapon was also seized by the officers.

The victim was examined by EMS on the scene. It is unclear whether or not he was transported to the hospital for further treatment.